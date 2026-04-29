Granules India consolidated net profit rises 32.59% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 21.78% to Rs 1457.43 crore

Net profit of Granules India rose 32.59% to Rs 201.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 152.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.78% to Rs 1457.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1196.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.64% to Rs 595.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 501.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.81% to Rs 5338.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4455.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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