Granules India consolidated net profit rises 32.59% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 21.78% to Rs 1457.43 croreNet profit of Granules India rose 32.59% to Rs 201.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 152.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.78% to Rs 1457.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1196.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 18.64% to Rs 595.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 501.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.81% to Rs 5338.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4455.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1457.431196.82 22 5338.924455.97 20 OPM %24.1621.09 -22.2021.21 - PBDT328.18230.30 43 1091.12854.92 28 PBT246.44166.80 48 794.98629.42 26 NP201.57152.03 33 595.02501.52 19
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Apr 29 2026 | 1:50 PM IST