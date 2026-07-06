Granules India gains after securing sole first-to-file ANDA status for LUMRYZ generic

Granules India rose 2.14% to Rs 851 after the company said that it has secured sole first-to-file (FTF) status for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for sodium oxybate extended-release for oral suspension.

The aforementioned ANDA is the generic equivalent of LUMRYZ extended-release oral suspension.

LUMRYZ (sodium oxybate) extended-release oral suspension is indicated in the United States for the treatment of cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy. LUMRYZ is a registered trademark of Alkermes plc or its affiliates.

This event marks Granules second sole first-to-file ANDA, following its earlier success with amphetamine extended-release tablets, the generic equivalent of Dyanavel XR.

Dr. Krishna Prasad Chigurupati, chairman & managing director, Granules India, said: "Securing Sole first-to-file status for our sodium oxybate extended release for oral suspension ANDA is another important milestone in our complex generics journey."

Granules India is a vertically integrated, fast-growing Indian pharmaceutical company. It is among the few pharmaceutical companies in the world to be present across the entire manufacturing value chain from active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), pharmaceutical formulation intermediates (PFIs), and finished dosages (FDs) to peptides CDMO.

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