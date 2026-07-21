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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Granules India records 60% YoY increase in Q1 PAT

Granules India records 60% YoY increase in Q1 PAT

Last Updated : Jul 21 2026 | 4:04 PM IST

Granules India has reported 60% jump in net profit to Rs 180 crore on a 22% increase in revenue to Rs 1,476.8 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

EBITDA improved by 37% to Rs 338.9 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 246.7 crore in Q1 FY27. EBITDA margin for June 2026 quarter was 22.9%, up 256 basis points YoY.

Profit before tax in Q1 FY27 stood at Rs 240.4 crore, up by 66.4% from Rs 144.5 in Q1 FY26.

Dr. Krishna Prasad Chigurupati, chairman & managing director of Granules India, said: Our focus remains firmly on regulatory and quality excellence, portfolio transformation toward complex and differentiated products, geographic and customer diversification and scaling new growth engines.

 

While external cost pressures and supply chain volatility require continuous management for next couple of quarters, we are continuing to invest in R&D largely towards Complex Gx, digitalization, operational excellence, sustainability and talent to support long-term value creation.

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Granules India is a vertically integrated fast growing Indian pharmaceutical company. The company manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), pharmaceutical formulation intermediates (PFIs), finished dosages (FDs) and peptides CDMO. It has a global presence extending to over 80 countries with offices across India, US, and UK.

The scrip shed 0.55% to end at Rs 871.10 on the BSE today.

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First Published: Jul 21 2026 | 4:04 PM IST

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