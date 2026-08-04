Graphite India consolidated net profit rises 28.36% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 26.62% to Rs 842.00 crore

Net profit of Graphite India rose 28.36% to Rs 172.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 134.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 26.62% to Rs 842.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 665.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.842.00665.0017.106.47237.00191.00214.00167.00172.00134.00

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