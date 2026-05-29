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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Graphite India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 104.00 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Graphite India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 104.00 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

Sales rise 22.52% to Rs 816.00 crore

Net loss of Graphite India reported to Rs 104.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 50.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.52% to Rs 816.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 666.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 62.12% to Rs 175.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 462.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.41% to Rs 2852.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2560.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales816.00666.00 23 2852.002560.00 11 OPM %-17.035.86 -7.059.92 - PBDT-118.0094.00 PL 350.00681.00 -49 PBT-141.0069.00 PL 255.00591.00 -57 NP-104.0050.00 PL 175.00462.00 -62

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

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