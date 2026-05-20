Grasim Inds end higher after Q4 PAT climbs 31% YoY to Rs 1,958 cr

Grasim Industries rose 1.13% to settle at Rs 2971.80 after the company reported 30.87% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,957.74 crore on 15.44% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 51,101.11 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax exceptional items and tax increased 27.06% YoY to Rs 5,163.06 crore in the quarter ended 31st March 2026. The company reported an exceptional loss of Rs 84.61 crore during the quarter. In Q4 FY26, EBITDA climbed 22% YoY to Rs 8,011 crore in Q4 FY26.

The Cellulosic Fibres segment reported a 14% year-on-year increase in total revenue to Rs 4,614 crore. Cellulosic Staple Fibre (CSF) sales volume grew 12% YoY to 232 KT, driven by higher exports of specialty fibres. CFY business performance remained flat on a YoY basis. In the domestic market, CSF prices stayed elevated despite the withdrawal of the Quality Control Order (QCO), aided by rupee depreciation and partial pass-through of increased sulphur costs.

Revenue for chemicals business segment was up by 7% YoY at Rs 2,458 crore. Caustic soda sales volume stood at its highest ever at 321 KT, up 11% YoY, driven by stable domestic demand. Specialty Chemicals revenue grew by 5% YoY, though profitability was impacted due to higher input prices, mainly ECH.

The building materials segment reported its highest-ever quarterly revenue at Rs 30,042 crore, up 19% YoY, led robust performance across cement, paints and B2B E-commerce businesses. In the companys cement business consolidated sales volumes for Q4FY26 stood at 44.7 MT, up by 9% YoY, with the UltraTech brand outperforming the market with volume growth of 19.1% YoY.

Paints business, Birla Opus, maintained strong growth momentum during Q4 FY26, delivering sequential revenue growth of 19% with volume growth of 17% QoQ. The growth was driven by robust secondary sales, supported by a large and expanding base of around 4.5 lakh active contractors and painters, alongside strong traction in key categories such as emulsions and waterproofing.

B2B Ecommerce platform, Birla Pivot delivered a strong performance in Q4FY26, with revenue more than doubling on a YoY basis. This robust growth was driven by new buyer acquisition, strong repeat orders, increasing contributions from product category additions, and a seasonally strong quarter.

Revenue from Aditya Birla Capital grew by 10% YoY to Rs 13,422 crore, driven by healthy growth across lending, housing finance and life & health insurance businesses. As on 31st March 2026, the overall lending portfolio (NBFC and HFC) stood highest-ever at Rs 2,07,368 crore, up 32% YoY. Total AUM (AMC, life insurance and health insurance) stood at Rs 5,91,343 crore, up 16% YoY.

Other businesses (textiles, renewables, and insulators) delivered a strong quarter, with revenue up by 14% YoY to Rs 1,021 crore, supported by a healthy performance in the textiles and renewables businesses. Revenue from the textiles business increased 14% YoY to Rs 624 crore, while the renewables business reported revenue of Rs 251 crore, marking a 60% YoY growth.

On full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 34.02% to Rs 4,966.48 crore in FY26 compared with Rs 3,705.68 crore in FY24. Revenue from operations increased 18.15% to Rs 1,75,430.74 crore in FY25 comapred with Rs 1,48,477.89 crore posted in previous fiscal.

Meanwhile, the companys board recommended a dividend of Rs 10 per equity share of face value of 2 each for FY26.

Further, the companys board also approved an investment of up to Rs 2,880 crore, in one or more tranches, through participation in the preferential issue of equity shares by its subsidiary, Aditya Birla Capital (ABCL). The preferential issue will be carried out at a price of Rs. 356.02 per equity share.

Furthermore, the board has approved the acquisition of 26% of equity stake in special purpose vehicle (SPV) formed for supply of renewable (hybrid) energy at Harihar, Karnataka, under the group captive scheme.

Grasim Industries, a flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, is a leading diversified player with leadership presence across many sectors. It is a leading global producer of viscose staple Fibre and viscose filament yarn, the largest chlor-alkali, advanced material, linen yarn and fabrics producer in India. The company recently has entered paints business and setting up six plants across pan-India locations.

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