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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Grasim Industries clocks 51% YoY rise in Q1 PAT; records EBITDA of Rs 8,077 crore

Grasim Industries clocks 51% YoY rise in Q1 PAT; records EBITDA of Rs 8,077 crore

Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

Grasim Industries has reported 51% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,146 crore on a 21% increase in revenue to Rs 48,716 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

Cellulosic Fibres segment revenue stood at Rs 4,530 crore, up 12% YoY, led by improved global prices, rupee depreciation and favorable product mix.

Chemicals business revenue stood at Rs 2,640 crore, up 10% YoY. Recovery in the international prices, along with rupee depreciation, supported higher domestic caustic soda realisations. However, further deterioration in Chlorine realisations due to lower demand from end-user industries, moderated electrochemical unit (ECU) realizations.

Building Materials revenue stood at Rs 28,835 crore, up 21% YoY, led by all-round performance across cement, paints and B2B E-commerce.

 

Cement business revenue stood at Rs 24,648 crore, up 16% YoY, mainly led by volume growth.

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Paints revenue stood at Rs 1,661 crore, up 64% YoY. Grasim's decorative paints business Birla Opus further strengthened its 3rd largest position in Indias organised decorative paints industry, with revenue market share expanding by nearly 30 basis points quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) in Q1FY27.

B2B E-Commerce business, Birla Pivot, continues to witness strong B2B digital adoption, with revenue at Rs 2,548 crore, up 75% YoY, underscoring the power of its one-stop shop platform offering one of the largest assortments of building materials products.

Aditya Birla Capital delivered another quarter of strong, broad-based performance, with its diversified financial services franchise maintaining growth momentum across lending, insurance and asset management businesses. Consolidated revenue grew by 28% YoY to Rs 12,155 crore.

Revenue from other businesses stood at Rs 1,126 crore, up by 30% YoY, driven by robust performance of the Renewables and Textiles businesses.

While EBITDA improved by 26% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 8,077 crore, EBITDA margin remained constant at 16% in the June'26 quarter.

For Q1 FY27, finance cost and depreciation charges were Rs 919 crore (up 13% YoY) and 1,988 crore (up 10% YoY), respectively.

Profit before tax in Q1 FY27 stood at Rs 5,196 crore, up by 34% from Rs 3,876 crore in Q1 FY26.

Grasim Industries, a flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, is a leading global producer of cellulosic fibres, diversified chemicals, fashion yarn and fabrics producer in India. The company has entered paints business under the brand name Birla Opus. Grasim has launched Birla Pivot, the B2B online marketplace for building materials. Through its subsidiaries, UltraTech Cement, Aditya Birla Capital and Aditya Birla Renewables, it is also Indias prominent cement producer, leading diversified financial services player and clean energy solutions player.

The scrip fell 1.71% to currently trade at Rs 3247.55 on the BSE.

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 10:50 AM IST