Grasim Industries consolidated net profit declines 39.80% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 09 2024 | 9:25 AM IST
Sales rise 11.62% to Rs 31965.48 crore
Net profit of Grasim Industries declined 39.80% to Rs 1514.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 2515.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 11.62% to Rs 31965.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 28637.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales31965.4828637.86 12 OPM %21.5616.98 -PBDT4716.176226.08 -24 PBT3471.745086.66 -32 NP1514.442515.78 -40
First Published: Feb 09 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

