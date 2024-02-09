Grasim Industries consolidated net profit declines 39.80% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 11.62% to Rs 31965.48 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Grasim Industries declined 39.80% to Rs 1514.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 2515.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 11.62% to Rs 31965.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 28637.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.31965.4828637.8621.5616.984716.176226.083471.745086.661514.442515.78