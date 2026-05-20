Grasim Industries consolidated net profit rises 30.87% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 15.44% to Rs 51101.11 crore

Net profit of Grasim Industries rose 30.87% to Rs 1957.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1495.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.44% to Rs 51101.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 44267.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 34.02% to Rs 4966.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3705.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.15% to Rs 175430.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 148477.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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