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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Grasim Industries consolidated net profit rises 51.06% in the June 2026 quarter

Grasim Industries consolidated net profit rises 51.06% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 4:22 PM IST

Sales rise 21.43% to Rs 48716.20 crore

Net profit of Grasim Industries rose 51.06% to Rs 2145.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1420.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 21.43% to Rs 48716.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 40118.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales48716.2040118.08 21 OPM %22.8921.99 -PBDT7184.725685.87 26 PBT5196.373875.51 34 NP2145.911420.54 51

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 4:21 PM IST