Grauer & Weil (India) consolidated net profit declines 8.71% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 17.93% to Rs 298.68 crore

Net profit of Grauer & Weil (India) declined 8.71% to Rs 39.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 43.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 17.93% to Rs 298.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 253.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.298.68253.2616.1320.7659.9564.4853.5858.4039.8143.61

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