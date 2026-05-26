Grauer & Weil (India) consolidated net profit rises 92.35% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 4.49% to Rs 355.37 crore

Net profit of Grauer & Weil (India) rose 92.35% to Rs 49.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 25.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.49% to Rs 355.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 340.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 4.35% to Rs 164.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 157.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.98% to Rs 1190.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1133.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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