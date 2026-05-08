Gravita India consolidated net profit declines 3.42% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 13.08% to Rs 1172.76 crore

Net profit of Gravita India declined 3.42% to Rs 91.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 95.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.08% to Rs 1172.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1037.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.26% to Rs 378.80 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 312.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.25% to Rs 4265.27 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3868.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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