Gravita India consolidated net profit rises 14.08% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 41.84% to Rs 1475.06 croreNet profit of Gravita India rose 14.08% to Rs 106.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 93.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 41.84% to Rs 1475.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1039.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1475.061039.94 42 OPM %7.449.68 -PBDT145.77124.64 17 PBT131.28115.93 13 NP106.3993.26 14
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First Published: Jul 27 2026 | 6:06 PM IST