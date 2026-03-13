Gravita India inks definitive agreements Rashtriya Metal Industries for Rs 559 crore

Gravita India said that it has signed definitive agreements for acquisition of 98.95% stake of Rashtriya Metal Industries (RMIL) for a total consideration of Rs 559.08 crore.

The transaction is expected to be closed on or before 31 March 2026.

Rashtriya Metal Industries is one of the most reputed manufacturers of copper and copper alloy products, including strips and coils, with a strong export presence. Approximately 40% of RMILs revenue is derived from exports to key international markets such as the UAE, USA, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Kenya, Indonesia, Oman, and Saudi Arabia.

RMIL operates an integrated manufacturing facility in Sarigam, Gujarat, spread across 15 acres, with an installed production capacity of 31,200 MTPA.

RMIL has established a strong presence in electrical and automotive applications, providing Gravita access to high-entry-barrier and policy-supported segments.

The proposed acquisition will enable Gravita to strategically expand into copper and copper alloy products, including recycling from copper scrap to copper alloys, complementing its existing businesses in lead, plastic, rubber, and aluminum recycling.

Gravita India is a manufacturer of lead, lead alloys & lead products, aluminum alloys & plastic granules, and offers turnkey solutions for the recycling industry and consultancy.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 25.33% to Rs 97.67 crore on 2.07% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,017.07 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

The scrip declined 3.49% to currently trade at Rs 1453.65 on the BSE.

