Gravita India slips after Q4 PAT slides 3% YoY to Rs 92 cr

Gravita India declined 1.84% to Rs 1,767.05 after the company's consolidated net profit declined 3.4% to Rs 91.88 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 95.13 crore posted in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations increased 13.1% YoY to Rs 1,172.76 crore during the quarter.

Profit before tax fell 7.5% to Rs 105.95 crore in the March 2026 quarter compared with Rs 114.57 crore in the corresponding quarter previous year.

Total expenses increased 12.25% YoY to Rs 1,075.67 crore during the quarter. Cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 891.69 crore (up 26.52% YoY), employee benefit expenses were at Rs 51.71 crore (up 41.49% YoY), and finance costs declined 22.24% YoY to Rs 4.37 crore during the period under review.

EBITDA stood at Rs 112.91 crore in Q4 FY26, up 4.05% YoY, while EBITDA margin declined to 9.63% in Q4 FY26 from 10.46% in Q4 FY25.

On the management commentary and business outlook, the company stated, Gravita ended FY26 on a strong note, reporting YoY growth of 5% in volumes, 10% in revenue, 12% in EBITDA, and 21% in PAT, while sustaining approximately 24% ROIC. Performance was supported by a higher share of value-added products and increased domestic scrap sourcing. The company incurred approximately Rs 372 crore in capex during the year, commissioned a 6,000 MTPA lithium-ion battery recycling plant at Mundra, and expanded its Mundra lead recycling capacity by 80,300 MTPA to 145,100 MTPA, with strategic port proximity enhancing raw material sourcing efficiency and strengthening access to global markets.

Aligned with VISION 2030, Gravita continues to scale its core segments and targets 8+ LTPA capacity by FY29 while expanding into new verticals. The company has entered the copper recycling business through the proposed acquisition of up to a 100% stake in RMIL, supporting diversification and future growth. With a focus on volume growth, margin expansion, increasing share of value-added and non-lead businesses, and strong ESG-led execution, the company is well positioned to deliver consistent growth and enhance stakeholder value over the long term.

The company also announced the closure of subsidiary Recycling Infotech LLP. Separately, Gravita India said it will set up a copper recycling plant at Mandvi, Gujarat, with an estimated capital expenditure of Rs 160 crore.

The company said the project is aimed at strategic diversification of business operations, optimal utilization and monetization of existing land assets, and long-term shareholder value creation. The company further said that it acquired a 98.95% equity stake in Rashtriya Metal Industries Limited (RMIL) during the year ended March 31, 2026, for an aggregate consideration of Rs 559.08 crore under a share purchase agreement executed on March 12, 2026.

RMIL manufactures copper and copper alloy products and operates an integrated manufacturing facility at Sarigam, Gujarat. Following the acquisition, RMIL became a subsidiary of Gravita India with effect from March 12, 2026. The company added that the purchase price allocation and related fair value adjustments, including goodwill recognition, have been reflected in its consolidated financial statements.

Gravita India is a manufacturer of lead, lead alloys & lead products, aluminum alloys & plastic granules and offers turnkey solutions for the recycling industry and consultancy.

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