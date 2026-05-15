Great Eastern Shipping Company consolidated net profit rises 187.56% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 23.58% to Rs 1511.40 croreNet profit of Great Eastern Shipping Company rose 187.56% to Rs 1044.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 363.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 23.58% to Rs 1511.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1223.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 25.52% to Rs 2942.52 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2344.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.63% to Rs 5409.09 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5322.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1511.401223.04 24 5409.095322.54 2 OPM %62.2941.01 -58.2050.30 - PBDT1264.33601.17 110 3914.853274.92 20 PBT1042.61395.87 163 3025.792461.69 23 NP1044.09363.09 188 2942.522344.26 26
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First Published: May 15 2026 | 9:15 AM IST