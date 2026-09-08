Great Eastern Shipping Company contract to buy secondhand Kamsarmax dry bulk carrier
The proposed vessel will be financed entirely from internal accruals. The purpose of the acquisition is expansion of the fleet.
The company's current owned fleet stands at 40 vessels, comprising 25 Tankers (5 Crude Tankers, 16 Product Tankers, 4 LPG Carriers) and 15 Dry Bulk Carriers (2 Capesize, 10 Kamsarmax, 1 Ultramax, 2 Supramax) aggregating 3.24 mn dwt. The Company's current capacity utilization is close to 100%.
Additionally, the company has contracted to acquire one additional secondhand Kamsarmax Dry Bulk Carrier, and this transaction is expected to be completed in Q3 FY27.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
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First Published: Sep 08 2026 | 6:50 PM IST