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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Great Eastern Shipping Company contracts to sell 2003 built Medium Range Tanker Jag Pankhi

Great Eastern Shipping Company contracts to sell 2003 built Medium Range Tanker Jag Pankhi

Last Updated : Apr 07 2026 | 8:04 PM IST

Great Eastern Shipping Company has contracted to sell its 2003 built Medium Range Tanker 'Jag Pankhi' of about 46,273 dwt, to an unaffiliated third party. The vessel will be delivered to the buyer in Q1 FY27.

Including Jag Pankhi, the company's current owned fleet stands at 40 vessels, comprising 26 Tankers (5 Crude Tankers, 17 Product Tankers, 4 LPG Carriers) and 14 Dry Bulk Carriers (2 Capesize, 9 Kamsarmax, 1 Ultramax, 2 Supramax) aggregating 3.20 mn dwt.

 

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First Published: Apr 07 2026 | 8:04 PM IST

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