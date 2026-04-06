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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Great Eastern Shipping Company contracts to sell 2007 built medium range tanker Jag Prakash

Great Eastern Shipping Company contracts to sell 2007 built medium range tanker Jag Prakash

Last Updated : Apr 06 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

On 6th April 2026, Great Eastern Shipping Company (GE Shipping) has contracted to sell its 2007 built Medium Range Tanker Jag Prakash of about 47,848 dwt, to an unaffiliated third party. The vessel will be delivered to the new buyer in Q1 FY27.

Including Jag Prakash, the company's current owned fleet stands at 40 vessels, comprising 26 Tankers (5 Crude Tankers, 17 Product Tankers, 4 LPG Carriers) and 14 Dry Bulk Carriers (2 Capesize, 9 Kamsarmax, 1 Ultramax, 2 Supramax) aggregating 3.20 mn dwt.

Additionally, the company has contracted to buy one secondhand Kamsarmax Dry Bulk Carrier and one secondhand Medium Range Tanker, and these transactions are expected to be completed in Q1 FY27.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 06 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

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