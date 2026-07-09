Thursday, July 09, 2026 | 08:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Great Eastern Shipping Company takes delivery of Long Range 2 Tanker "Jag Laxman"

Great Eastern Shipping Company takes delivery of Long Range 2 Tanker "Jag Laxman"

Last Updated : Jul 09 2026 | 8:05 PM IST
Great Eastern Shipping Company took delivery of 2015 built Long Range 2 Tanker Jag Laxman of about 109,990 dwt. The company had contracted to buy the vessel in Q1 FY27. This vessel is financed entirely from internal accruals.

After this transaction, the company's current owned fleet stands at 41 vessels, comprising 26 Tankers (5 Crude Tankers, 17 Product Tankers, 4 LPG Carriers) and 15 Dry Bulk Carriers (2 Capesize, 10 Kamsarmax, 1 Ultramax, 2 Supramax) aggregating 3.35 mn dwt. The Company's current capacity utilization is close to 100%.

Of the above, the company has contracted to sell one secondhand Long Range 2 Product Tanker, and this sale transaction is expected to be completed in Q2 FY27.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Lineage Power signs two strategic MoUs at 12th India Energy Storage Week 2026

Lineage Power signs two strategic MoUs at 12th India Energy Storage Week 2026

Innovision gains after bagging Rs 28 crore NHAI toll collection contract

Innovision gains after bagging Rs 28 crore NHAI toll collection contract

TCS clocks PAT of Rs 13,349 cr in Q1; board declares Rs 12 interim dividend

TCS clocks PAT of Rs 13,349 cr in Q1; board declares Rs 12 interim dividend

Mobavenue AI Tech expands its presence in United States

Mobavenue AI Tech expands its presence in United States

Laser Power & Infra IPO subscribed 16%

Laser Power & Infra IPO subscribed 16%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 09 2026 | 8:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayQ1 Aviation PreviewEMS Sector StocksJewellery StocksIMD Forecast Rain in DelhiTCS Share TodaySwiggy Share PricePF Interest Credit Date