Great Eastern Shipping Company takes delivery of Long Range 2 Tanker "Jag Laxman"

Great Eastern Shipping Company took delivery of 2015 built Long Range 2 Tanker Jag Laxman of about 109,990 dwt. The company had contracted to buy the vessel in Q1 FY27. This vessel is financed entirely from internal accruals.

After this transaction, the company's current owned fleet stands at 41 vessels, comprising 26 Tankers (5 Crude Tankers, 17 Product Tankers, 4 LPG Carriers) and 15 Dry Bulk Carriers (2 Capesize, 10 Kamsarmax, 1 Ultramax, 2 Supramax) aggregating 3.35 mn dwt. The Company's current capacity utilization is close to 100%.

Of the above, the company has contracted to sell one secondhand Long Range 2 Product Tanker, and this sale transaction is expected to be completed in Q2 FY27.