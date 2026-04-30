Great Eastern takes delivery of 2014 Japanese built Kamsarmax Dry Bulk Carrier "Jag Abhishek"
After this transaction, the company's current owned fleet stands at 41 vessels, comprising 26 Tankers (5 Crude Tankers, 17 Product Tankers, 4 LPG Carriers) and 15 Dry Bulk Carriers (2 Capesize, 10 Kamsarmax, 1 Ultramax, 2 Supramax) aggregating 3.28 mn dwt. The Company's current capacity utilization is close to 100%.
Additionally, the company has contracted to buy one secondhand Medium Range Tanker and contracted to sell its Medium Range Tankers Jag Prakash and Jag Pankhi. These transactions are expected to be completed in Q1 FY27.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
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First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 11:50 AM IST