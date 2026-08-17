Monday, August 17, 2026 | 01:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchDelhi Auto Union ProtestUPI MDR DebateStocks to BuyDhoot Transmission ShareGold or silver Investment in 2026MDR on UPI PaymentMolbio Diagnostics shares
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Greaves Cotton acquires balance 20% stake in Excel Controlinkage

Greaves Cotton acquires balance 20% stake in Excel Controlinkage

Last Updated : Aug 17 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

Greaves Cotton has acquired the remaining 20% shareholding in Excel Controlinkage through the secondary route, taking its aggregate shareholding in the company to 100%.

With the completion of this acquisition, effective 13 August 2026, Excel Controlinkage has become a wholly owned subsidiary of Greaves Cotton. The acquisition marks the completion of the multi-tranche acquisition process initiated in 2023, when Greaves Cotton entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Excel Controlinkage.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Lupin receives USFDA approval for Pitolisant Tablets, 4.45 mg and 17.8 mg

Lupin receives USFDA approval for Pitolisant Tablets, 4.45 mg and 17.8 mg

Sky Gold enters MSCI India Domestic Small Cap Index

Sky Gold enters MSCI India Domestic Small Cap Index

PTC Industries spurts after PAT rises over fivefold to Rs 29 crore in Q1

PTC Industries spurts after PAT rises over fivefold to Rs 29 crore in Q1

EFC leases entire A+ category building in Pune

EFC leases entire A+ category building in Pune

MTR launches new range of products with authentic North Karnataka flavours

MTR launches new range of products with authentic North Karnataka flavours

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 17 2026 | 1:04 PM IST