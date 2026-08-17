Greaves Cotton acquires balance 20% stake in Excel Controlinkage

Greaves Cotton has acquired the remaining 20% shareholding in Excel Controlinkage through the secondary route, taking its aggregate shareholding in the company to 100%.

With the completion of this acquisition, effective 13 August 2026, Excel Controlinkage has become a wholly owned subsidiary of Greaves Cotton. The acquisition marks the completion of the multi-tranche acquisition process initiated in 2023, when Greaves Cotton entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Excel Controlinkage.