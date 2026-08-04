Greaves Cotton consolidated net profit declines 22.12% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 30.68% to Rs 974.12 crore

Net profit of Greaves Cotton declined 22.12% to Rs 25.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 33.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 30.68% to Rs 974.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 745.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.974.12745.435.787.6455.2670.1027.0543.5425.7733.09

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