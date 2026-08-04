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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Greaves Cotton Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Greaves Cotton Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Aug 04 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

Life Insurance Corporation of India, UPL Ltd, Samhi Hotels Ltd and Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 August 2026.

Life Insurance Corporation of India, UPL Ltd, Samhi Hotels Ltd and Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 August 2026.

Greaves Cotton Ltd tumbled 13.27% to Rs 202 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.79 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Life Insurance Corporation of India crashed 6.76% to Rs 395.65. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 16.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.47 lakh shares in the past one month.

UPL Ltd lost 6.68% to Rs 583.25. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 43158 shares in the past one month.

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Samhi Hotels Ltd plummeted 5.37% to Rs 171.85. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 96242 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 59042 shares in the past one month.

Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd slipped 5.00% to Rs 4723.55. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 53155 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20646 shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 3:16 PM IST