Greaves Cotton slides as CFO Akhila Balachandar resigns

Greaves Cotton slides as CFO Akhila Balachandar resigns

Mar 13 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

Greaves Cotton slipped 2.42% to Rs 139.40 after Akhila Balachandar has resigned from the position of chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel (KMP), effective 19th March 2026, citing personal reasons.

Following the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Audit Committee, the company has approved the appointment of Manish Poddar as Group Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel, effective the same date.

Poddar brings over 25 years of experience in finance, treasury, investor relations, governance, and strategic business partnering. He has previously served as CFO of GMM Pfaudler and GreenCell Mobility, and held senior finance leadership roles at Diversey India Hygiene, Ranbaxy/Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, and Louis Dreyfus India. He is a Chartered Accountant, holds an Executive MBA in Finance, and a Bachelors degree from the University of Delhi.

 

Greaves Cotton (GCL), also known as Greaves, is a diversified, multi-product, multi-fuel, and multi-location engineering company. Through its five independent business unitsGreaves Engineering, Greaves Electric Mobility, Greaves Retail, Greaves Finance, and Greaves TechnologiesGreaves combines agility with strategic focus, delivering innovation and enhancing accessibility for consumers.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 22.53% to Rs 25.50 crore on 16.63% increase in net sales to Rs 875.47 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

