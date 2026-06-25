Greaves Electric's Ampere achieves 4 lakh sales milestone

Ampere, the electric two-wheeler brand of Greaves Electric Mobility, today announced it has crossed the significant milestone of 4 lakh scooters manufactured and sold in India. This achievement underscores Ampere's growing presence in India's mass electric mobility segment and reflects its steady evolution from an early EV pioneer to a trusted, high-growth brand, driving smart, accessible and affordable electric mobility solutions across India.

This momentum is anchored in Ampere's approach - focused on delivering smart, durable and safe EVs engineered for Indian roads, weather and varied terrains with a strong emphasis on low total cost of ownership than ICE vehicles.

Ampere also recorded a 51% year-on-year growth in FY26, with its market share increasing from 3.6% in FY25 to 4.4% in FY26, reinforcing its position among the leading players in India's electric two-wheeler market.

Ampere's growing adoption is driven by products engineered to address key barriers to EV adoption. This milestone reflects growing confidence and trust in Ampere Electric Scooters be it first-time EV buyers, everyday riders, family commuters or business owners seeking practical solutions with lower costs. Based on a 100% LFP battery platform, it offers superior safety, thermal stability and long lifecycle of up to ~200,000 kms.