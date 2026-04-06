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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Greaves Electric's Ampere Magnus Grand wins 'Electric Scooter of the Year 2026' award

Greaves Electric's Ampere Magnus Grand wins 'Electric Scooter of the Year 2026' award

Last Updated : Apr 06 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

Greaves Electric Mobility has registered another milestone under its hood, with its family e-scooter, Ampere Magnus Grand awarded the 'Electric Scooter of the Year 2026' at the Bike India Awards.

At Greaves Electric Mobility, product development is rooted in delivering a balance of performance, technology and everyday usability. The Magnus Grand reflects this approach, positioned at the intersection of practical utility, advanced battery technology (LFP) and contemporary design, while addressing the evolving needs of Indian family riders. This recognition by Bike India, underscores GEML's ability to bring to market electric scooters which are accessible, delivering reliability, comfort and innovation within the E2W segment.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 06 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

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