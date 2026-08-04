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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Greaves Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.91 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Greaves Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.91 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 04 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

Sales rise 118.14% to Rs 14.07 crore

Net Loss of Greaves Finance reported to Rs 1.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 118.14% to Rs 14.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales14.076.45 118 OPM %32.622.48 -PBDT-1.65-0.62 -166 PBT-1.91-0.72 -165 NP-1.91-0.72 -165

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First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 5:04 PM IST