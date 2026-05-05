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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Greaves Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.16 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Greaves Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.16 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 05 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 186.68% to Rs 14.85 crore

Net profit of Greaves Finance reported to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 186.68% to Rs 14.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1.57 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 7.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 136.93% to Rs 39.52 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales14.855.18 187 39.5216.68 137 OPM %38.592.32 -15.28-33.51 - PBDT0.52-0.09 LP -4.43-7.64 42 PBT0.36-0.09 LP -4.91-7.99 39 NP0.16-0.09 LP 1.57-7.99 LP

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First Published: May 05 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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