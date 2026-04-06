Greenlam Industries announces acquisition of balance 33% in its Indonesian subsidiary
Greenlam Asia Pacific, a wholly owned subsidiary of Greenlam Industries in Singapore (Singapore subsidiary) and Greenlam Industries SDN. BHD., a wholly owned subsidiary of Singapore subsidiary in Malaysia (Malaysia subsidiary), have jointly acquired the entire 33% local shareholding of PT. Greenlam Indo Pacific, a subsidiary of Singapore subsidiary in Indonesia (Indonesia subsidiary/ target entity ).
The Singapore subsidiary earlier held 67% shareholding in the target entity. Pursuant to the above acquisition, the collective shareholding of Singapore subsidiary and Malaysia subsidiary now stands at 100%. Consequently, the target entity has become a wholly owned (step-down) subsidiary of Greenlam Industries.
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First Published: Apr 06 2026 | 8:16 PM IST