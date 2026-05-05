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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Greenlam Industries receives affirmation in credit ratings from ICRA

Greenlam Industries receives affirmation in credit ratings from ICRA

Last Updated : May 05 2026 | 5:51 PM IST
Greenlam Industries has received affirmation in credit ratings from ICRA as under:

Long term bank facilities - ICRA AA-; Negative
Short term bank facilities - ICRA A1+

ICRA has also rated the bank facilities of Greenlam, a wholly owned subsidiary of Greenlam Industries at ICRA AA-; Negative / ICRA A1+

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First Published: May 05 2026 | 3:07 PM IST

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