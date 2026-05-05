Greenlam Industries receives affirmation in credit ratings from ICRA
Greenlam Industries has received affirmation in credit ratings from ICRA as under:
Long term bank facilities - ICRA AA-; Negative
Short term bank facilities - ICRA A1+
ICRA has also rated the bank facilities of Greenlam, a wholly owned subsidiary of Greenlam Industries at ICRA AA-; Negative / ICRA A1+
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First Published: May 05 2026 | 3:07 PM IST