Greenpanel Industries clocks PAT of Rs 1.37 crore in Q4
Greenpanel Industries has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1.37 crore in Q4 FY26, which is lower by 95.3% as compared with the PAT of Rs 29.39 crore recorded in Q4 FY25.
Revenue rose by 6.5% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 398.93 crore during the period under review.
Total operating expenditure increased by 13% to Rs 368.97 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25, primarily due to higher employee expenses (up 52% YoY) and higher other expenses (up 77.2% YoY), respectively. Accordingly, profit before tax in Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 1.06 crore, down by 96.4% from Rs 29.71 crore in Q4 FY25.
Greenpanel has recorded a net loss of Rs 29.13 crore in FY26 as against a net profit of Rs 72.11 crore in FY25. Revenue increased by 7.2% YoY to Rs 1,539.37 crore in FY26.
Greenpanel Industries is India's largest manufacturer of wood panels. Its manufacturing plants in Uttarakhand and Andhra Pradesh make medium-density fiberboard (MDF), plywood, veneers, flooring, and doors.
The scrip had fallen 2.68% to end at Rs 203.20 on the BSE on Friday.
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First Published: May 16 2026 | 2:50 PM IST