Greenply Inds jumps after Q4 PAT soars 87% YoY to Rs 31 cr

Greenply Industries advanced 13.01% to Rs 288.30 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 86.7% to Rs 31 crore on a 19.6% increase in net sales to Rs 776.25 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before share of loss of equity-accounted investees and exceptional items rose to Rs 65.61 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 46.09 crore in the year-ago quarter. The company recorded an exceptional loss of Rs 15.2 crore during the period.

Core EBITDA stood at Rs 93.2 crore in Q4 FY26, with EBITDA margin at 12.0% as against 8.7% in the previous quarter, reflecting an expansion of 330 basis points.

The companys plywood business reported Q4 revenue of Rs 588.5 crore, up 14.6% year-on-year, driven by volume growth of 15.6%. Core EBITDA stood at Rs 61.2 crore, with a margin of 10.4% compared with 8.4% in the previous quarter, while segment net profit was Rs 24.3 crore, including an exceptional one-time item of Rs 15.2 crore. For FY26, plywood revenue increased 7.5% to Rs 2,105.7 crore, while net profit stood at Rs 92.5 crore, including an exceptional one-time item of Rs 19.9 crore.

In the MDF segment, Q4 revenue rose 39.6% YoY to Rs 189.4 crore, driven by volume growth of 45.3%. Core EBITDA stood at Rs 32.1 crore, with margin improving to 17% from 10.1% in the previous quarter, while net profit came in at Rs 13.5 crore. For FY26, MDF revenue increased 19.9% to Rs 635.6 crore, with net profit at Rs 17.9 crore.

The Greenply Samet joint venture reported Q4 revenue of Rs 12.99 crore (100%), while the companys share of PAT loss stood at Rs 6.5 crore (50%). For FY26, JV revenue stood at Rs 44.27 crore (100%), with a PAT loss share of Rs 25.4 crore (50%).

For the full year, net profit declined 2.1% to Rs 89.78 crore on a 10.1% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,739.04 crore in FY26 over FY25.

Sanidhya Mittal, JMD of Greenply Industries, said, I am happy to share that Greenply Industries successfully delivered on its H2 FY26 guidance, achieving double-digit year-on-year growth in both volume and value across its business segments. In Q4 FY26, consolidated core EBITDA margins improved to 12.0%, reflecting a strong expansion of 330 basis points over the previous quarter.

The plywood business delivered a satisfactory performance in Q4, with strong year-on-year volume growth of 15.6% and EBITDA margins of 10.4%. Following the implementation of new processes and systems, we have achieved sequential double-digit volume growth from Q3 FY26. This momentum gives us confidence in sustaining similar growth in the coming year.

Q4 FY26 marked the first fully operational quarter post-expansion in our MDF business, enabling us to achieve a strong sales growth of 39.6% while delivering margins in line with our guidance. With operations now fully stabilized, we are confident in sustaining margins of 16%+ throughout the upcoming financial year. Our JV Greenply Samet revenue has also gained traction over the last 2 quarters, and we are confident of significant growth in the upcoming year.

Meanwhile, the board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.50 per equity share of face value Rs 1 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2026. The dividend will be paid within 15 days of shareholder approval at the companys forthcoming annual general meeting scheduled for August 25, 2026.

Greenply Industries has a leadership position in the plywood industry with four manufacturing facilities spread across the country. The company provides interior products for the domestic and global markets, including plywood, blockboard, flush doors, decorative veneers, and PVC products.