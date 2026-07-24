Greenply Industries consolidated net profit rises 32.02% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 20.65% to Rs 724.89 crore

Net profit of Greenply Industries rose 32.02% to Rs 37.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 28.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 20.65% to Rs 724.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 600.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.724.89600.8110.018.7366.8947.1249.4631.7537.5228.42

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