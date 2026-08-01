Gretex Corporate Services consolidated net profit rises 1111.69% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 70.70% to Rs 37.52 croreNet profit of Gretex Corporate Services rose 1111.69% to Rs 9.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 70.70% to Rs 37.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 21.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales37.5221.98 71 OPM %45.667.83 -PBDT17.752.16 722 PBT17.191.50 1046 NP9.330.77 1112
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First Published: Aug 01 2026 | 9:09 AM IST