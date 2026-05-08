Gretex Corporate Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.86 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 41.84% to Rs 34.82 croreNet profit of Gretex Corporate Services reported to Rs 4.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 17.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 41.84% to Rs 34.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 59.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 1351.54% to Rs 18.87 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 31.04% to Rs 178.52 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 258.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales34.8259.87 -42 178.52258.86 -31 OPM %27.89-20.48 -23.990.53 - PBDT8.07-23.01 LP 41.447.68 440 PBT7.91-23.69 LP 39.405.04 682 NP4.86-17.10 LP 18.871.30 1352
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 08 2026 | 9:09 AM IST