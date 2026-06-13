Grihum Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 22.97% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 7.88% to Rs 301.09 croreNet profit of Grihum Housing Finance rose 22.97% to Rs 74.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 60.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 7.88% to Rs 301.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 326.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 12.18% to Rs 185.04 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 210.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.08% to Rs 1248.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1261.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales301.09326.84 -8 1248.181261.87 -1 OPM %55.4765.12 -55.4063.17 - PBDT59.8886.52 -31 218.05302.52 -28 PBT52.7481.15 -35 196.39280.92 -30 NP74.9660.96 23 185.04210.71 -12
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First Published: Jun 13 2026 | 9:33 AM IST