Grihum Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 8.59% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 5.80% to Rs 310.96 crore

Net profit of Grihum Housing Finance rose 8.59% to Rs 45.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 41.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 5.80% to Rs 310.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 330.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.310.96330.0954.0858.3162.8860.1057.6055.3445.1441.57

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