Grindwell Norton jumps after Q4 PAT rises 28% YoY

Grindwell Norton surged 8.78% to Rs 1,834.10 after the company reported healthy earnings growth for the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Consolidated profit after tax stood at Rs 118.74 crore in Q4 FY26, up 28.31% from Rs 92.54 crore in Q4 FY25 and rose 24.77% from Rs 95.17 crore in Q3 FY26.

Revenue from operations increased 18.82% YoY to Rs 838.77 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 705.90 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue rose 11.86% sequentially from Rs 749.83 crore in Q3 FY26.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 157.80 crore in Q4 FY26, up 28.40% from Rs 122.90 crore in Q4 FY25 and increased 22.86% from Rs 128.44 crore in Q3 FY26.

On the cost front, total expenditure increased 16.46% YoY to Rs 678.03 crore in Q4 FY26. Raw material consumed rose 15% YoY to Rs 251.99 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 219.12 crore in Q4 FY25. Employee expenses increased 10.71% to Rs 91.41 crore from Rs 82.57 crore.

Interest cost declined 31.60% YoY to Rs 1.71 crore from Rs 2.50 crore, while depreciation expense rose 4.10% to Rs 25.91 crore from Rs 24.89 crore.

For FY26, revenue from operations rose 9.34% YoY to Rs 3,060.36 crore from Rs 2,798.95 crore in FY25. Profit before tax increased 12.89% to Rs 555.36 crore from Rs 491.96 crore, while profit after tax rose 12.73% to Rs 415.66 crore from Rs 368.72 crore.

Net cash from operating activities increased to Rs 542.14 crore in FY26 from Rs 458.49 crore in FY25.

The board recommended a dividend of Rs 19 per equity share of face value Rs 5 each for FY26.

Grindwell Norton, a subsidiary of Saint-Gobain, manufactures abrasives, ceramics and performance plastics products for industrial applications.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News