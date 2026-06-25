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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Grindwell Norton to replace Gujarat Gas in Nifty Smallcap 500 from 1 July

Grindwell Norton to replace Gujarat Gas in Nifty Smallcap 500 from 1 July

Last Updated : Jun 25 2026 | 10:04 AM IST
NSE Indices has announced the replacement of Gujarat Gas with Grindwell Norton in the Nifty Smallcap 500 index.

The change has been made following the demerger scheme involving Gujarat Gas.

The revision will take effect from 1 July 2026, with the changes becoming effective after the close of trading on 30 June 2026.

Under the revision, Gujarat Gas will be excluded from the Nifty Smallcap 500 index, while Grindwell Norton will be included.

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First Published: Jun 25 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

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