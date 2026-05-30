GRM Overseas consolidated net profit rises 5.52% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 104.95% to Rs 597.20 crore

Net profit of GRM Overseas rose 5.52% to Rs 21.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 20.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 104.95% to Rs 597.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 291.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.39% to Rs 74.34 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 61.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 31.23% to Rs 1769.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1348.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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