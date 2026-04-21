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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GRM Overseas launches 10X Basmati Rice Suitable for Diabetics

GRM Overseas launches 10X Basmati Rice Suitable for Diabetics

Last Updated : Apr 21 2026 | 3:50 PM IST
GRM Overseas has announced the launch of its 10X Basmati Rice Suitable for Diabetics. The product will be rolled out across key International and Domestic markets, marking an important step in GRM's strategy to expand its health-focused product portfolio globally. This new launch addresses the rising demand for healthier dietary choices on account of rising diabetes prevalence, urban lifestyles, and health awareness across markets.
 

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First Published: Apr 21 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

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