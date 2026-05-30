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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Groarc Industries India standalone net profit rises 381.82% in the March 2026 quarter

Groarc Industries India standalone net profit rises 381.82% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

Sales rise 372.73% to Rs 1.56 crore

Net profit of Groarc Industries India rose 381.82% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 372.73% to Rs 1.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 60.92% to Rs 0.34 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 26.16% to Rs 25.69 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 34.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1.560.33 373 25.6934.79 -26 OPM %-18.59-163.64 --2.531.72 - PBDT0.660.04 1550 0.511.21 -58 PBT0.650.04 1525 0.461.17 -61 NP0.530.11 382 0.340.87 -61

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

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