Grovy India standalone net profit rises 345.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 105.59% to Rs 6.99 crore

Net profit of Grovy India rose 345.00% to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 105.59% to Rs 6.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 62.01% to Rs 2.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 30.61% to Rs 33.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 25.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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