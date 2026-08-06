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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Growington Ventures India consolidated net profit declines 14.95% in the June 2026 quarter

Growington Ventures India consolidated net profit declines 14.95% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 06 2026 | 3:07 PM IST

Sales rise 190.31% to Rs 47.93 crore

Net profit of Growington Ventures India declined 14.95% to Rs 1.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 190.31% to Rs 47.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 16.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales47.9316.51 190 OPM %5.6517.38 -PBDT2.472.76 -11 PBT2.462.65 -7 NP1.822.14 -15

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First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 3:07 PM IST