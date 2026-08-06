Growington Ventures India consolidated net profit declines 14.95% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 190.31% to Rs 47.93 crore

Net profit of Growington Ventures India declined 14.95% to Rs 1.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 190.31% to Rs 47.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 16.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.47.9316.515.6517.382.472.762.462.651.822.14

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