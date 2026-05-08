Growington Ventures India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.53 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 73.92% to Rs 63.36 croreNet profit of Growington Ventures India reported to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 73.92% to Rs 63.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 36.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 86.29% to Rs 4.62 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 107.54% to Rs 131.83 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 63.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales63.3636.43 74 131.8363.52 108 OPM %1.36-0.49 -4.616.11 - PBDT0.80-0.21 LP 6.064.07 49 PBT0.79-0.32 LP 5.893.77 56 NP0.53-0.32 LP 4.622.48 86
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First Published: May 08 2026 | 9:05 AM IST