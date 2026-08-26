Groww drops after large block deal
Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent company of Groww, fell 3.19% to Rs 196.54 after around 12.75 crore shares, or about 2.1% equity, changed hands in a block deal worth around Rs 2,500 crore.Trading volumes were elevated during the session. On the BSE, 58.89 lakh shares changed hands against a three-month average of 41 lakh shares. On the NSE, 15.56 crore shares were traded against a three-month average of 3.25 crore shares.
The block deal comes a day after reports said Ribbit Capital was planning to sell around 1.6% stake in the company for about Rs 1,914 crore at a floor price of Rs 195 per share. The floor price represented a 3.95% discount to Groww's closing price of Rs 203.01 on 25 August 2026.
The proposed sale was a secondary transaction, meaning the proceeds would go to the selling investor rather than Billionbrains Garage Ventures.
As of 30 June 2026, Ribbit Capital V L.P. held 35.38 crore shares, or 5.64%, while Ribbit Cayman GW Holdings V Ltd. held 27.97 crore shares, or 4.46%. Together, the two entities held a 10.10% stake in the company.
Ribbit-linked entities had also sold shares in Groww in May 2026, when Ribbit Capital V L.P. and Ribbit Cayman GW Holdings V Ltd. sold shares through bulk deals.
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The investor is also subject to a 30-day lock-in following the sale, according to the reported transaction terms.
Billionbrains Garage Ventures operates the Groww investment platform, offering stock broking, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), derivatives, fixed deposits, lending and wealth management services to retail investors.
On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit increased 7.1% QoQ and 94.28% YoY to Rs 735 crore in Q1 FY27. Revenue from operations declined 0.26% QoQ but rose 66.01% YoY to Rs 1,501 crore.
The stock made a strong market debut on 12 November 2025, listing at Rs 114 on the BSE, a 14% premium to its issue price of Rs 100. It closed its first day at Rs 130.94, up 30.93%. The IPO was subscribed 17.60 times and comprised a fresh issue of Rs 1,060 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 5,572.30 crore. The stock is currently up 96.54% from its issue price and 72.40% above its listing price.
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First Published: Aug 26 2026 | 10:31 AM IST