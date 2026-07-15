Groww jumps after Q1 PAT rises 94% YoY

Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww) jumped 3.80% to Rs 211.54 after the company reported strong earnings for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 (Q1 FY27), supported by improved operating leverage.

On a consolidated basis, net profit increased 7.1% QoQ and 94.28% YoY to Rs 735 crore in Q1 FY27. Revenue from operations declined 0.26% QoQ but rose 66.01% YoY to Rs 1,501 crore.

EBITDA grew 2.9% QoQ and 100.17% YoY to Rs 999 crore, while EBITDA margin improved to 67.8% from 66.08% in Q4 FY26 and 55.19% in Q1 FY26.

Profit before tax increased 6.0% QoQ and 97.2% YoY to Rs 992 crore.

The company's operating performance was supported by continued growth in its customer base. Total transacting users increased 4% QoQ and 24% YoY to 2.24 crore, while total customer assets climbed 22% QoQ and 38% YoY to Rs 3.6 lakh crore. Quarterly net inflows stood at Rs 23,000 crore.

Groww said it added 115,000 net NSE active clients during the quarter despite an industry-wide decline in active clients. The company also witnessed higher revenue contribution from its margin trading facility (MTF) and commodity derivatives businesses.

Mutual fund assets held on the platform increased 37.1% YoY to Rs 1,91,330 crore, while stock assets grew 36.6% to Rs 1,55,713 crore. Its stocks ADTO increased 48.0% YoY. The company's margin trading facility (MTF) book almost tripled to Rs 3,775 crore from Rs 1,036 crore a year earlier.

Its commodity derivatives platform expanded to 4.35 lakh active users, while the platform retained its leadership in direct mutual fund distribution with assets under management of Rs 1.91 lakh crore. Its SIP Inflows grew 32% YoY, double the industry's 16%.

The company said it continues to invest in AI capabilities across customer service, research and product development while expanding its wealth management, lending and asset management businesses. It expects these initiatives, along with continued product innovation, to strengthen its long-term growth trajectory.

Billionbrains Garage Ventures operates the Groww investment platform, offering stock broking, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), derivatives, fixed deposits, lending and wealth management services to retail investors.

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