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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GRP consolidated net profit rises 140.00% in the June 2026 quarter

GRP consolidated net profit rises 140.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 24 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 26.73% to Rs 156.83 crore

Net profit of GRP rose 140.00% to Rs 4.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 26.73% to Rs 156.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 123.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales156.83123.75 27 OPM %10.788.02 -PBDT13.407.47 79 PBT8.413.22 161 NP4.201.75 140

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First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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